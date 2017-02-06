'Walking Dead' star gives shout-out to Ark. officer for helping his mom

SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Norman Reedus attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2016 Getty Images)

BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Officer Andrew Stovall of the Benton Police Department is getting a bit of national attention after helping a celebrity's mother get her car fixed.

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead," tweeted out a picture of Officer Stovall on Friday. The tweet thanked Stovall for rescuing his mom "when her car broke down."Stovall on Friday. The tweet thanked Stovall for rescuing his mom "when her car broke down."

According to a Facebook post by the Benton Police Department, Stovall helped Reedus' mother jump start her car and find a nearby mechanic to help fix any problems with the car.

"I didn't know at the time that she was the mom of a big Hollywood movie and TV star, but I definitely know now," Stovall said in the post.





Thank you officer Stovall from the Benton police dept for rescuing my mom when her car broke down Thank u sir!!! pic.twitter.com/w80bkzHbyB — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) February 3, 2017

