Viral photo shows young girl praying with SAPD officers at restaurant

Photo courtesy Facebook.com/martha.bosquez.18 (Photo: Custom)

A picture of a young girl praying with San Antonio Police Department officers at Luby's near downtown is quickly going viral.

The original post by Martha Bosquez shows a picture of her granddaughter standing at the head of a table with several officers and reads:

Paige praying for our men in blue 8 officers having dinner she walks up to the table and ask them may I pray for you to be safe & so that God may take care of y'all I must say that every one of them Bowed their head when they got done eating one officer walked over to our table to say thank you

