VIDEO: Woman Mistakes Snake For Rope - Hilarity Ensues

Carla Rosso picks up a snake by mistake. (Photo: Photo from Carlo Rosso)

A California woman got a big surprise recently when she tried to pick up one of her dog's toys.

Ariel Rosso posted this video on YouTube of his wife Carla. She had just gotten out of the hot tub when she saw what appeared to be a rope in the driveway.

It turned out to be a baby rattlesnake.

As Ariel Rosso posted with the video: "Thankfully my wife was not bit, but she needs to work on running away skills!"

