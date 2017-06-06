Video shows brazen thief squirming into home through doggy door

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Shocking surveillance video shows a thief slithering his way through a doggy dog to get into a house earlier in the month, prompting a warning to pet-loving homeowners.

Two dogs can be heard barking uncontrollably in the home as the invader climbs in through the small opening.

A second security camera picks him up as he enters the bedroom, where a dog sitting on the bed barks at him.

Texas homeowner Eden Summers says she was taken aback when she watched the video of the intruder coming into her home.

"It is shocking to me," she told Inside Edition. "It is scary, my dogs are on edge. They bark at everything now."

But she said that despite the burglar's stealthy entrance, he only stole "some medication."

The video was turned over to police, who made it public, resulting in the identity of the thief.

But Summers says she was not prepared for what happened next.

"You don't ever expect someone who breaks into your house to show up at your doorstep," she said. "He did. He gave us a letter with an apology."

Part of the letter said: "To the family I have hurt, words cannot begin to describe how sorry I am for hurting you."

She accepted his apology but had strong advice for him: "Don't ever come back here again!"

The intruder has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony.

The incident should serve as a warning that doggy doors can make your home vulnerable to break-in artists.

Katherine Kamhi is an actress who lives in Los Angeles with her family and three dogs.

Her home's doggy door is large enough to allow her St. Bernard access to come and go. The door is so big that her 16-year-old son, Jack, can squeeze through without much effort.

Former LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey says homeowners across America should take heed.

"Having the ability to slide a slate over the door is something you want to use, if you have available," she said.

She also advised telling neighbors about your doggy door and finding out if they have one in order to keep an eye on each other's houses.

Inside Edition