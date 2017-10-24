WHAS
Two dead at University in Louisiana; shooter at large

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 5:43 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

(USA Today)--Two men, one student, were killed in the shooting on Grambling State University's campus.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

