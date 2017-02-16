WHAS
Close

Trump overturns regulations on coal mining debris

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:39 PM. EST February 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Trump has overturned a regulation blocking coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams, calling the regulation a “job killing rule.”

Republicans and some Democrats argued that the rule could eliminate thousands of coal-related jobs.

Both Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were in attendance. Senator McConnell says the last 8 years have caused a "depression" for coal jobs in Eastern Kentucky.

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories