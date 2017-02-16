Trump overturns regulations on coal mining debris

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Trump has overturned a regulation blocking coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams, calling the regulation a “job killing rule.”
Republicans and some Democrats argued that the rule could eliminate thousands of coal-related jobs.
Both Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were in attendance. Senator McConnell says the last 8 years have caused a "depression" for coal jobs in Eastern Kentucky.
