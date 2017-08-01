Trump comment concerns black police officials

President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) - The head of a major black law enforcement group says President Donald Trump has sparked concerns with his comment that police shouldn't be "nice" to suspects as they lower them into police cars.

Perry Tarrant, assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department and current president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, said he believes "off-the-cuff" comments like Trump's can detract from local police officers' efforts to build trust in their communities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday addressed the NOBLE conference in Atlanta and also spoke to the group's leadership. Tarrant said Sessions told NOBLE leaders he believes Trump made the comments in jest but that he understands the effect such comments can have and underscored the Department of Justice's commitment to protecting everyone's civil rights.

Other attendees at the conference approached by The Associated Press declined to comment on the president's comments or Sessions' address.

© 2017 Associated Press