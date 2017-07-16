WHAS
Texas 'bathroom bill' may shape 2018 GOP primary campaigns

AP , WHAS 4:49 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Transgender "bathroom bills" have fizzled in deep-red states across America, but the issue is still white hot in Texas.
 
The Republican-controlled Legislature is heading into a special session prepared to revive a bill requiring transgender people to use public restrooms according to their birth-certificate gender.
 
Conservative groups are vowing revenge during the 2018 GOP primaries against Republicans who don't support it.
 
But whether or not Texas eventually enacts such a law, the issue is looming large over Republican primaries set for March.
 
Powerful business entities, from Apple to the NFL, oppose such a bill as discriminatory. But insurgent candidates have promised to brand lawmakers who dare reject it - or try to remain neutral - as soft on social issues dear to conservatives.

© 2017 Associated Press


