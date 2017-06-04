Tenn. teen accidentally kills girlfriend with gun he received as graduation gift

Lucinda Laura (Photo: Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A Tennessee teen accidentally killed his girlfriend with a gun he’d just received as a graduation gift, according to reports.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Brennan Fields, 18, was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off and struck his 19-year-old girlfriend, Lucinda Luna, in the stomach on Thursday night.

Fields was seated in a chair and Luna was lying on a couch across from him when the gun went off, according to WFTV.

Luna was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“By all indications, there was no intent for this to happen,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell told WMC.

Kara Stubblefield, a childhood friend of Luna, said Fields was an experienced gun owner who regularly went to a shooting range, according to the NYDailyNews.

"This is going to hurt real bad for him,” Stubblefield said. “Like he's not going to get over this for a long time. I am just worried about Brennan really and her parents too.”

The gun was a gift to Fields from Luna’s father, according to reports.

Police called the incident a “terrible tragedy.”

Fields is not expected to face charges, according to reports.

Inside Edition