Teen tubing down river hospitalized after 250-pound man jumps on her from bridge

Cienna Cook (Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- What was supposed to be a relaxing afternoon on the river for an Idaho couple turned into a nightmare when a 250-pound man jumped from an overhead bridge and landed on her abdomen.

“I just want them to come forward and own up to their mistakes,” her boyfriend Justin White-Ammons, told InsideEdition.com.

He and his girlfriend Cienna Cook, 19, were spending Sunday tubing down the Boise River earlier this month. He recalled lagging a couple yards behind due to the flow of the current.

White-Ammons, a student at Boise State University, said he saw a couple of men on the Baybrook Bridge above the river, joking about whether or not they should jump in.

Next thing he knew, one of the men, who appeared to weigh about 250 pounds, jumped in feet first, landing on Cook in her tube. Cook was underwater, struggling to get to the surface.

“I had to do a double-take to make sure it was Cienna,” White-Ammons said.

He then jumped out of his own tube to make sure Cook was OK. But by the time he got to her, several girls had already pulled her out of the water and helped her to the shore.

"She was having extreme pain in her side and there were some markings on her lower abdomen and on her leg,” he explained. “It was hard for her to stay awake. She was really close to passing out and [when I] looked at her, her face was turning blue, her lips were blue, she was really turning blue."

At that point, the 250-pound man who jumped, as well as his cohorts, was nowhere to be found.

Cook was rushed to the hospital, where they determined she had suffered internal bleeding as a result of the incident.

Doctors discharged her Tuesday, but White-Ammons said she is still in a lot of pain.

“She told me this morning it feels like someone stabbed her,” he said. “She’s still in a lot of pain and struggles to do things. She can’t shower by herself because if she stands too long, she gets really light headed.”

The family is now looking for the men responsible for causing her injuries.

“Why did they think this would be a good idea, and why did they run away like cowboys?” White-Ammons said. “I just want them to come forward and own up to their mistakes. We all make mistakes and there are consequences to every action."

According to Boise city code, people that dive within 50 feet of any boater, floater, rafter or tuber can be given a $100 citation.

Boise police told InsideEdition.com they are continuing their investigation into the case.

To donate to the teen's hospital bills, visit their GoFundMe page.

Inside Edition