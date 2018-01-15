Target's got a new line of jeans coming in February to fit nearly every size

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

(All the Moms) Target is launching a new, denim-focused clothing line that promises affordable clothing that includes jeans to fit everyone.

The Universal Thread line will debut in early February.

The clothing, which replaces the Mossimo line, will have greater fits and sizes ranging from 00 to 26W, which is the largest it’s offered in one brand.

Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, told Target’s Bullseye newsletter that the company interviewed almost 1,000 women and discovered that most of them “dreaded” jean shopping:

“Whether the rise was too long or the inseam was too short or the pair of jeans they wanted didn’t come in their size—finding the perfect fit for their body type was just too challenging. That’s a problem we wanted to solve.”

The Universal Thread line is priced between $5 and $40 and also will include tops and dresses.

