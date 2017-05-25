Study shows middle schoolers are dying more from suicide than car accidents

NAMI Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Jenna Mehnert with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Maine has some staggering statistics about suicide, specifically in young people.

In fact, she says the median age for developing an anxiety disorder is 11-years-old; the median age for the development of a mood disorder is 15.

Mehnert also says suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people, and it's time to start paying attention.

"The first thing is to be cognizant and aware of how you use terms related to mental health so that you are not demeaning mental health."

Mehnert also suggests leaving your judgment and advice behind when listening to a young person talk about something that's bothering them.

"We listen to young people but we listen prepared to give them our guidance or direction rather than just being present for them, feeling whatever they're feeling with them, and helping them and empowering them to figure out their way through that," she says. "That's building resiliency."

