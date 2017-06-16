'Wife Swap' family at center of Ohio double murder investigation

(Photo of James Stockdale)

BEACH CITY, OHIO - Sheriff's Deputies in Stark County, Ohio are investigating the death of two people, and the attempted suicide of the alleged suspect in Beach City.

The situation surrounds a family that had been featured on ABC's reality show Wife Swap in 2008.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call made from the 9100 Block of Dolphin Street on Thursday afternoon. When they arrived just before 5 p.m., they found two people dead.

The victims have been identified as James Stockdale, 21, and his mother, Kathryn Stockdale, 54.

The alleged suspect, 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale, brother of James and son of Kathryn, suffered what deputies believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken by life flight to Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center.





The Stockdale brothers were part of a band called The Stockdale Family Band, along with their other brothers Calvin and Charles. According to the band's Web site, Jacob is described as having once won Ohio's fiddle grand champion. James is described as "the one with the sparkle in his eye that can create excitement when he wants to on stage or off."

Calvin issued the following statement on behalf of the Stockdale family: "My family appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community. We are mourning the loss of my brother and mother and are waiting to learn more about what transpired yesterday afternoon. While support is appreciated, we ask for privacy as the family deals with this tragic loss."

Here's how the episode of Wife Swap introduced the family: “The Stockdales are devoutly religious, and have banned TV and video games believing it’s their moral responsibility to censor all that their kids watch and listen to.”

Watch a clip from their Wife Swap episode:

Wife Swap: Stockdale from Andrew Suhl on Vimeo.

Kent State University officials confirm that James Stockdale was a sophomore at the university's Stark County and Tuscarawas campuses. Officials say he studied business management.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation and asks that anyone with information to call 330-430-3800.

© 2017 WKYC-TV