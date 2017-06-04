Soldier returns home, proposes at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA -- It was a touching moment that only got more beautiful when a returning soldier got down on one knee.

This was the scene at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday as Austin Moore made his way back to waiting family at the airport - finally home after three years in the Army. But there was more: he told his girlfriend that there was a little question he needed to ask

And the crowd around them went wild has Moore proposed to his fiance. Before Moore arrived, she held a sign that said, "I've waited 684 days for this moment."

Little did she know just how true that would be.

