Skittles went white for Pride Month

MINNEAPOLIS - For the second consecutive year, Wrigley's Skittles candy has gone white in honor of Pride Month.
The bags of limited edition white candies can be bought online. The bags state, "During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we’ve given up ours to show support.” Wrigley's says some of the proceeds from sales will go to LGBTQ charities.
But, according to Time, not everyone is thrilled with the idea.
I dont think skittles thought through the LGBT pride campaign..— Pink Thunder (@AltFfore) June 1, 2017
Releasing all white sweets during "pride"..
The jokes write themselves
Skittles realized how white/capitalist PRIDE was becoming and wanted to join in the efforts. Interesting. https://t.co/HIHZDYslxN— GIA (@juniperangelica) March 31, 2017
