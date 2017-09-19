Sinkhole swallows part of Florida home

An image made from video shows an aerial view of a sinkhole that opened beneath a home in Apopka, Fla., Sept. 19, 2017. (Photo: WFTS)

ABC News ) -- A huge sinkhole opened up in a city northwest of Orlando, Florida, this morning, damaging part of a home.

According to ABC affiliate WFTS, emergency crews responded to the house in Apopka, Florida, around 8:30 a.m.

Officials told WFTS the sinkhole is about 25 feet wide and around 15 feet deep.



On @WFTV Stove still hanging by electrical cord inside Apopka house swallowed by sinkhole #WFTV4 pic.twitter.com/4p6n7x7zJz — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) September 19, 2017

The family that lives in the now-partially collapsed home reportedly told Orange County Fire Rescue they started to notice something was wrong around 8 p.m. Monday.

There are no reported injuries in connection to this sinkhole, as the family was able to get out of the house hours before it occurred.

When WFTS arrived on the scene, they could see straight into part of the home.

An official cause of the sinkhole has not been announced yet, but authorities speculate it could be due to the floodwaters after Hurricane Irma hit that area more than a week ago.

