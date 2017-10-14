Sexy 'Stranger Things' costume draws online backlash

Stranger Things "sexy 11" costume (Photo: YouTube, Custom)

ABC News ) -- The Netflix hit show "Stranger Things" is sure to provide some costume inspiration this Halloween, but some online retailers are raising eyebrows with a "sexy" take on one of the series' central child characters.

The "Upside Down Honey" costume is based on Millie Bobby Brown’s onscreen character, Eleven, but is intended only for adults.

It features a short light-pink baby-doll dress with a ruffled bust, thigh-high white socks, a bomber jacket and accessories.

Although there do not appear to be child-sized versions of the costume, some critics on social media claim the design sexualizes a child star. Brown was 12 at the time of filming "Stranger Things" and is now 13.

One retailer selling the costume, Yandy Lingerie and Costume Company, told ABC News in a statement, "We don't take ourselves too seriously and neither do our customers."

"The Yandy girl strives to be the talk of the Halloween party," the company statement said. "And we've found these topical, pop culture-inspired costumes with a fashion-forward twist are always a fan favorite year after year."

Physically-revealing costumes for adults based on fictional or real-life characters are not new. There are also costumes modeled on the "Harry Potter" character Hermione Granger, the clown monster Pennywise, and first lady Melania Trump.

© 2017 ABC News