Sexist, vulgar posts on women's marches rebound on officials

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Matt Francisco/AU Photo Collective)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Some public officials across the U.S. are facing consequences for social media postings on recent women's marches seen as crossing the line of decency.

The rash of incidents, which range from boorish to vulgar, highlight how nasty political discourse has become since the divisive presidential election.

Posts by two Indiana lawmakers deemed offensive led Republican statehouse leaders to offer social media tutorials.

A Park Ridge, Illinois, school board member resigned after using a derogative term for female anatomy to describe marchers.

President Donald Trump made twitter rants and opposition to "political correctness" a key to his appeal. But experts say most people, and even politicians, can't get away with similar antics.

