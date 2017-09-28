Senate Leader McConnell faces doubts after losses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters on April 7, 2017 (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans are reckoning with an insurgent's win in Alabama that poses clear threats to their own grip on power and the leadership of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



Nearly $10 million spent by a McConnell-backed super PAC couldn't save incumbent GOP Sen. Luther Strange, who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump as well. It came the same day that McConnell, short of votes, pulled the plug on the latest and possibly final GOP effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare."



Coming together, the events raised questions about McConnell's leadership within the Senate and without. And it cast doubts on his reputation both as a seasoned political operator and a nearly unbeatable vote-counter on Capitol Hill.

