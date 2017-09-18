Rudest passenger ever? Woman records video of woman with her feet on plane's armrest

(Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- Jasmine Mays was minding her own business, sitting in her airline seat for the short hop from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Then she realized there were two naked feet propped on her armrest.

“I’m sitting there in shock, so I thought to myself, ‘I’m gonna take a video.’’’

Mays also took a selfie of her disgusted face and posted the images to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

She never said a word to the person sitting behind her, the owner of the bare feet with red toenails. But the woman finally got the message. "I’m laughing my butt off and I think she realized then [that] we’re laughing at you," Mays said. She added: “I understand that planes are uncomfortable, but that doesn’t mean you can make me uncomfortable.”

