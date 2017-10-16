Roofers pause for national anthem played at nearby football game

Photo: Michelle Lyons Cossar

The photo, taken Saturday, Oct. 14, shows the three roofers with their hands across their chests as the national anthem was played at Waterville High School during a football game.

The men could hear the anthem play due to the proximity of the home to the school.

"They had no idea anyone even noticed but our community did," Shanon Gurski Dixon told WMTW. "Several people had taken pictures of this patriotic act of kindness."

"Our little city would love to have them recognized," Dixon said, before the photo went viral.

She hopes a national personality, like Ellen DeGeneres, will see the photo and honor the men for their patriotism.



WMTW