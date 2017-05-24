Returning Navy dad surprises daughter at 5th grade graduation

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Graduation is a time of hope and excitement, but for one Newton County girl it means much more.

On Tuesday night, Petty Officer Second Class Kavaurio Harris surprised his daughter Kavaurianna at her fifth grade graduation assembly at South Salem Elementary.

Dad and daughter have been apart since last July, but he was able to travel the thousands of miles home all the way from Japan for her big night.

Photos | Returning Navy dad surprises daughter

"I'm at a loss for words, for once," Kavaurio joked about the surprise. "She has grown up so much. I'm so proud of her."

Kavaurianna told 11Alive that it was "the best surprise she could ever have."

Watch the sweet moment above!

© 2017 WXIA-TV