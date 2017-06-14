Rep. Steve Scalise among those shot at Virginia park, 1 suspect in custody: Reports

Breaking News, USA Today

Police are investigating a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning, and initial law enforcement reports indicate that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was among those shot.

Two officers were also shot and one suspect in custody, according to initial law enforcement reports.

The Alexandria Police Department said victims were being transported to local hospitals.

The FBI has arrived at the scene of the shooting, which is about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

