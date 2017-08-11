WHAS
Remembering Robin Williams on third anniversary of actor's death

NEWS CENTER August 11, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) — Robin Williams' sudden death on Aug. 11, 2014, came as a shock to many. The stand-up comedian turned world renowned actor starred in a diverse set of films and TV shows, including "Mork & Mindy," "Aladdin," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Good Will Hunting."

Three years later, fans and friends commemorated him, sharing tributes and memories across social media.

Williams' passing was followed by a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a disease that causes hallucinations and other symptoms similar to Parkinson's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This was revealed by Williams' wife, Susan Williams, in a letter addressing the hardships her husband faced, titled "The Terrorist Inside My Husband's Brain."

Williams had recently turned 63 before his death.

