Putin 'is lying' by denying Russian interference in US election, Susan Rice says

(ABC NEWS) -- Former national security adviser under President Obama, Susan Rice, said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is lying" by denying Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Rice in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday was asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos about Putin's recent statement that the Russian government didn't meddle in the U.S. election although patriotic Russians might have done so.

"Is that as close to an admission of guilt we're going to get form President Putin?" Stephanopoulos said.

“I don't know what we'll hear from President Putin, George. But frankly, he's lying," Rice

