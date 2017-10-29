Police: Woman allegedly robs bank while daughter, 6, waits in taxi

Diana Marini

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A New York woman allegedly robbed a bank while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi outside.

Diana Marini, 28, allegedly entered a Chase bank in Islandia at 1 p.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the teller handed over an undetermined amount of money and Marini fled in the taxi that was waiting for her.

Police said they later stopped the taxi and found Marini and her 6-year-old girl inside.

Marini was charged with of robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 6-year-old was released to family members, reports said.

Inside Edition