Police trying to identify boy found dead on Texas beach

A composite drawing released by Texas authorities after a young boy's body washed up on a Galveston beach Oct. 20. (Photo: Custom)

Police in Texas are reaching out to the public for help identifying a boy whose body was found alone on a beach on Friday.

Authorities in Galveston said they received a call about the body of a young boy around 5:30 p.m. The caller told police they were walking in the sand when they observed the body near the surf, police said.

The boy appears to be between 3 and 5 years old, authorities said. The boy’s body was not severely decomposed, police said.

Police said they scourged their missing persons database in order to locate a report that matched the boy’s description but could not find any.

“Someone, somewhere knows this child and can help us identify who this is,” Capt. Joshua Schirard said in a news conference.

Police released a sketch of the boy in the hope that someone will come forward. He was reportedly 3-feet tall and had brown hair and brown eyes.

As of Monday morning, police told InsideEdition.com they were still working to identify the young boy, but that they had been receiving numerous calls.

“We will continue to treat this case as a homicide until we can prove otherwise," Schirard said at the news conference. "This is a very unusual case. It's very difficult as a police officer, as an agency and as a community to have the death of a small child lying in the sand and to not have any answers to give anyone.”

An autopsy is set to determine how the boy died.

If anyone has any information concerning this case or the identity of this child please call 409-765-3776 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.

Inside Edition