Police searching for 'bad neighbor' who unplugged bounce house with children inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – it was supposed to be a fun day, a birthday party for a one-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Then the unthinkable – a 250-pound bouncy house collapsed without warning.

"This is something that could have hurt the kids really, really badly," Deborah Romero, a mother said.

Roughly a dozen children were inside, many of them toddlers.

“We couldn't really reach all the kids and unfortunately had to pull one of the kids through the leg,” Romero said.

Home security video appeared to show a neighbor unplugging the device.

Two children were taken to the doctor – one for distress and the other with possible injuries from the heavy plastic.

Issues with bouncy houses are not uncommon.

Last month, a strong gust of wind sent an inflatable with children inside airborne at a carnival in South Carolina.

In 2016, eight children at an elementary school near Denver, Colorado were hurt after one collapsed on top of them. And in 2015, a waterspout came ashore and lifted a device onto a Florida beach. Three children were hurt.

Linsey Davis offered some tips from an ABC News story that appeared on Good Morning America in 2011.

“On a standard jumper like this you'd typically have four anchor points and they need to be secured by a 50-pound sandbag or a stake like this. You use the sandbag for an area with asphalt and the stake for a grass area. But on a particularly windy day, you'd use both,” she said.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the man seen pulling the power cord was not happy with the music they were playing and was possibly trying to unplug the sound system.

It’s unclear if he will face any charges.

