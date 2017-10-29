Police say woman hit after White Lives Matter rally

LOXAHATCHEE, FL - JULY 11: A Confederate flag flies from a vehicle during a rally to show support for the American and Confederate flags on July 11, 2015 in Loxahatchee, Florida. Organizers of the rally said that after the Confederate flag was removed from South Carolinas State House it reinforced their need to show support for the Confederate flag which some feel is under attack. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) -- Police in Tennessee say they are searching for a man who allegedly hit a white woman who was seated at a pub with a black man.

Nashville police said in a statement Sunday that a group of white men and women entered the pub in Brentwood and sat behind the couple. A group member invited the woman to sit with them, and another member indicated the group was involved in the "White Lives Matter" movement.

The woman said a man then hit her in the face, causing a cut above her eye. She declined treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man being sought was part of the large group.

White nationalist groups rallied Saturday in Shelbyville. A second rally in Murfreesboro, about 33 miles southeast of Brentwood, was canceled.

© 2017 Associated Press