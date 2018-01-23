WHAS
Police: Man arrested after pulling 'convincing' toy gun on man for littering

AP , WHAS 4:24 PM. EST January 23, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he pulled a convincing toy gun on a man littering outside an Albuquerque convenience store.

Police say John Joel Robinson was arrested last week following a frantic call about a man with a gun at a Circle K.  

According to a criminal complaint, the 35-year-old Robinson pulled his Glock-style handgun on a man he saw throwing trash on the ground.  

Officers said it was a "very real looking toy gun.  

Robinson was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

© 2018 Associated Press


