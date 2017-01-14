Police: Man allegedly kills wife, then pretends to be her on Facebook

(Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

Inside Edition ) -- Police said a man allegedly killed his wife and then logged onto her Facebook and posted to try and cover it up.

George Joseph McShane, 42, was found by police with his engine running in the garage of his home on Tuesday after he was reportedly trying to kill himself, police said.

After searching the house, they found his wife Kristen McShane dead in bed, police said.

According to police, family members were worried because Kristen had not answered her calls or texts.

Police said McShane logged onto his wife’s facebook and posted that she dropped her phone in the toilet so no one would worry.

"I can't believe I dropped my phone in the toilet. I'm such an idiot. Message me here, til I can get it fixed," the post from Jan. 7 reads.

Police said McShane later told detectives he wrote the post so people would believe she was alive.

McShane is charged with murder and domestic battery by strangulation.

Inside Edition