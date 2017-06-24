Police: Fla. firefighter arrested after he allegedly beat man who refused to give him a cigarette

Dustin Hunt (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A Florida firefighter was arrested after he attacked a man who refused to give him a cigarette, deputies said.

Dustin Hunt, a firefighter with the Monroe County Fire Department, was arrested Friday night for battery at the Looe Key Tiki Bar around 9:00 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The victim, who sustained injuries to his face, told deputies Hunt attacked when he refused to give him a cigarette. A bartender then broke up the fight.

Despite other witnesses agreeing to the victim’s side of the story, Hunt, whom deputies found in the parking lot, said the victim had attacked him.

Hunt was then arrested and charged with battery.

The Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan said in a statement, “I am disappointed. We hold our firefighters to a higher standard and this type of behavior is not tolerated. There will be consequences.”

Hunt has since been released from jail without bail and is due to appear in court in July.

