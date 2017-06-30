Plane bursts into flames as it crashes on California freeway

Plane bursts into flames on California road (Photo: ABC News)

(ABC NEWS) -- A twin-engine plane crashed on the 405 Freeway in Orange County, California, Friday, the FAA confirmed to ABC News.

According to the agency, there were two people aboard the Cessna 310, which erupted into flames after slamming into the highway near John Wayne Airport. Both occupants, a man and a woman, suffered traumatic injuries, Orange County fire officials told ABC affiliate KABC.

Seconds after takeoff from John Wayne, the pilot placed a mayday call, telling air traffic controllers he'd lost an engine and would try to make it back to the airport, according to control tower audio.

Moments later, he clipped a single vehicle as the Cessna plummeted to the pavement.

The plane "hit the northbound side and bounced into the southbound side and burst into flames immediately," a witness told KABC.

She said she saw a woman pull someone -- reportedly her husband -- out of the debris.

"They were laying on the ground, clearly, covered in blood, but they were speaking to us," she said. "We thought that we were going to witness people just burning to death ... it was the most frightening thing I have ever seen."

No one on the ground was injured, according to Orange County fire officials.

The freeway was shut down in both directions and the airport was closed to arrivals.

ABC News' Tyler Kendall contributed to this report.

© 2017 ABC News