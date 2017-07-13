Person of interest in case of 4 missing Pennsylvania men confesses to murders, attorney says

Cosmo Dinardo mugshot (Photo: Buck's County DA)

(ABC NEWS) -- The person of interest named in the disappearance of the four Pennsylvania men, Cosmo DiNardo, has confessed to their murders, one of his defense attorneys, Paul Lang, told reporters late Thursday afternoon.

DiNardo told authorities the location of the four bodies, Lang said, adding that in exchange for the full confession, the District Attorney's Office promised that the death penalty would not be sought. Lang said the motive for the murders will come out in time.

Lang told ABC News that DiNardo felt "deep remorse" and was "very emotional."

The remains of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown, Pennsylvania were found on Wednesday in a grave 12-feet deep on a sprawling property owned by DiNardo's parents, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said at a press conference Wednesday.

Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, has been missing since Wednesday, while Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead, all disappeared Friday.

DiNardo was initially arrested on Monday on charges relating to illegal possession of a shotgun and ammunition. He was named a person of interest in the disappearances the next day, but he was released from custody after he posted a $1 million bail, 10 percent of which was paid in cash. Then on Wednesday, authorities arrested DiNardo on charges he tried to sell Meo's 1996 Nissan Maxima a day after he was last seen. DiNardo's bail was set at $5 million in cash, the highest that Bucks County Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow has ever set, she said.

At a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight, Weintraub addressed DiNardo, saying, "I feel that we bought ourselves a little bit of time in charging Mr. DiNardo with the stolen car case today and getting that 5 million dollar bail. It is my hope that he does not post that but that is his prerogative of course if he can post it, but we’re going to start looking seriously at the homicide charges and in fact we already have pursued that option."

The DiNardo family's lawyer, Fortunato Perri Jr., had previously said in a statement that Cosmo DiNardo's parents are cooperating with law enforcement. "As parents, Mr. and Mrs. DiNardo sympathize with the parents and families of the missing young men and they are cooperating in every way possible with the investigation being conducted by law enforcement."

ABC News' Michael Claiborne and Michael Hayden contributed to this report.

