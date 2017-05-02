Pence delays making tax returns public until after IRS audit

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is joining President Donald Trump in breaking the Obama-era tradition of making their tax returns public shortly after they file them.

Pence spokesman Marc Lotter says he will wait until the completion of an Internal Revenue Service audit before putting out the documents.

By law, the president and vice president face automatic audits.

Pence released 10 years of tax returns during the presidential campaign. He was not under audit at the time. Those earlier returns show his income topped out at $187,000 while he was still a member of Congress and dropped to $113,000 in 2015. As vice president, he earns $230,700.

Trump has cited IRS audits as his reason for refusing to make his tax returns public.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

