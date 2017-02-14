Officials: Man fatally shot after ramming officers' vehicles

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Authorities say a man has been fatally shot by Tennessee law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him on charges including theft and endangerment.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says in a news release Tuesday that 32-year-old Brandon S. Lambert of Alcoa was shot about 9 p.m. Monday and taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died.

The release says Lambert resisted officers and rammed law enforcement vehicles with his own vehicle. It says two sheriff's officers and one from the U.S. Marshals Service fired at Lambert. No officers were injured. There was no word on whether Lambert was armed.

The sheriff's office officers are on administrative leave with pay while the case is investigated.

Lambert is white. The officers involved were not immediately identified.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.