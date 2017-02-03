Obamas greeted with 'Welcome Home' signs in Kalorama

(Photo: Amanda Thayer)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Obamas are back in D.C.!

The former first family is reportedly back in Washington after a two-week vacation in California and the British Virgin Islands.

Even though it’s much colder in D.C. than those sunny spots, the Obamas are getting a warm reception in their new neighborhood.

Signs have popped up in Kalorama welcoming the former president and first lady. They say “Welcome Home,” with the “O” in home replaced by the red, white, and blue logo from Mr. Obama’s presidential campaign.

The Obamas are renting the Kalorama home while their youngest daughter finishes high school in the District.

The 8,200 square foot mansion is off Massachusetts Avenue by Embassy Row and Rock Creek. Zillow states the home has nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. It sold in 2014 for $5,295,000.

They’re just around the corner from President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka and her family.

