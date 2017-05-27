WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 58 weather alerts
Close

NYPD officer makes epic basketball shot on Bronx court

ABC News , WHAS 6:59 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

(ABC News) -- One New York City police officer may want to trade in his uniform for a basketball jersey.
 
Officer Garthlette James was on duty Friday in the NYPD's 50th precinct, which covers several neighborhoods in the Bronx, when he stopped in front of a basketball court, a now-viral video shows.
 
He then asks for a ball to attempt a seemingly impossible shot from outside the basketball court.
 
"We're going to make it! Trust," he says in the video to naysayers.
 
 
After three dribbles, the 29-year-old officer fires off the shot from the sidewalk. And it goes in! Cheers erupt from the court, the video depicts.
 
The officer, who has been with the department more than five years, celebrated with a huge grin.+
 
 

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories