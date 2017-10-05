NRA calls for federal review of bump stocks after Vegas shooting

Bump Stock (Photo: Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- The National Rifle Association is calling for a federal review of bump stocks, a weapon modifier that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire faster.

The NRA, in its first statement since the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should "immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law."

"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," the statement reads.

The full statement, issued jointly by NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre and the head of its legislative arm Chris Cox, opens by addressing "the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas."

"Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control," the statement reads.

The shooting in Las Vegas left 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival.

Bump stocks, which were found rigged to some of Paddock's weapons, can be bought legally for $99 to $299 and manipulate a rifle's stock so that when a trigger is pulled the recoil is seamless, giving the shooter the ability to pull a trigger and fire bullets with almost imperceptible stoppage.

While bump stocks simulate the same action of an automatic firearm, they are not fully automatic and so have not been banned by the ATF.

The NRA's statement comes hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in an interview with MSNBC that a ban on bump stocks is "clearly something we need to look into."

ABC News' M.L. Nestel and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

© 2017 WHAS-TV