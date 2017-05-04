Norfolk mother returns to college, graduates one week before daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – A Norfolk mother was determined to finish what she started more than 30 years ago.



Karen Hunter is celebrating a huge accomplishment this weekend. She is graduating from Norfolk State University with a degree in Sociology.



Hunter dropped out of Norfolk State 30 years ago as a senior to take care of her oldest daughter.



“I started those many years ago and I dropped out as a senior,” Hunter says. “I can do this now.”



Her youngest daughter, Latrice used her mother’s determination as motivation. She is graduating from the college of William & Mary next Saturday with a degree in Kinesiology.



“At times when I wanted to give up, her story, that she went back with kids my age motivated me to finish,” Hunter says.



Karen says it was her daughters who inspired her and encouraged her to go back and finish.



“I wanted to let my daughters know I could do it, and remind them if you start something don't quit,” Hunter says.



Their story of determination and never giving up is grabbing the attention of thousands on social media.



Latrice posted photos on twitter of them both in their cap and gown, and the response has been overwhelming.



“It was crazy it just went viral out of nowhere,” Hunter says. “I posted those pictures to inspire people who may in the same situation as my mother was.”



Karen says it wasn't easy going back. In fact, she almost quit again.



However, she thought about her daughters, and her own mother, who didn't have the opportunity to go to school. So, she pressed on.



“The Lord talked to me and said girl you can do this and I did,” Hunter says. “I thank God, I went back and I had so many people helping me and I am so appreciative of all the love and support.”

