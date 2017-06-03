New York woman arrested after allegedly caught smacking 2-week-old baby

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A New York woman was arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly slapping a 2-week-old baby she was babysitting, police said.

The girl’s parents suspected something was wrong when their daughter cried out as if she was in pain in the middle of the night on Friday.

The baby's cries prompted the Long Island parents to review their home surveillance camera, according to reports.

Police said the footage showed Stacy Sakeran, 57, “forcefully moving the baby around and slapping her in the face."

“The baby cried and the parents woke up. I guess they were trying to do an investigation on their own part. They figured out the nanny was popping her and they confirmed it by video,” police told the Daily News.

Sakeran was a live-in nanny in the home, according to reports.

Sakeran was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Inside Edition