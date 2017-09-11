Mother stabs 8-day-old baby in the eye, tells cops God told her to

Tanishia Fielder (Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her own newborn baby.

And cops say she told them it was the will of God.

Tanishia Fielder told police "God told her to" stab the baby and also instructed her to kill, dismember and dispose of him because he was "by the devil," according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE.

The 33-year-old was arrested Friday after she allegedly tried to hide a knife under a dumpster near her home following the attack.

The baby was reportedly taken to a hospital with stab wounds to his right eye.

Fielder reportedly faces charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

