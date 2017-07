Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong to be sold at auction

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: Wearing a National Academy of Engineering wrist watch, astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11 and the first human to walk on the moon, testifies before the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee about human space flight on Capitol Hill September 22, 2011 in Washington, DC. Last week NASA unveiled their new heavy-lift rocket system that will put humans into space with a command capsule that is already under development. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: WHAS)

NEW YORK (AP) - Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong during the first lunar landing is being sold at a New York auction.



The lunar dust plus some tiny rocks that Armstrong also collected are zipped up in a small bag and are worth an estimated $2 million to $4 million.



They're just some of the items linked to space travel that Sotheby's is auctioning off to mark the 48th anniversary of the first lunar landing on July 20.



Armstrong's snapshot of fellow Apollo 11 astronaut "Buzz" Aldrin standing on the moon could go for up to $4,000. Also on the block, is a documented flight plan that astronauts used to return to Earth.



Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. He died in 2012 in Ohio.

