Mom's viral photos show how it feels to live with postpartum depression

While scrolling through her Facebook feed one morning, Kathy DiVincenzo spotted photo after photo of new moms and their seemingly picture-perfect lives.

DiVincenzo felt like her reality was much different than other parents. In fact, she knew it was — the mother of two, 3-year-old Gianna and 3-month-old Dominic, suffers from postpartum depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder.

"All moms, especially new moms, seem to have it together," DiVincenzo told CBS News. "I just wish somebody would post real life so I can relate — why can't I relate?"

While venting to her friend, photographer Danielle Fantis, the Cleveland, Ohio woman decided to "get real."

The pair worked together to stage a photoshoot to show women what living with postpartum depression looks like. DiVincenzo posted the side-by-side photos on her Facebook page, and they've since gone viral with nearly 70,000 shares.

In one photo, her house is spotless, she's nicely dressed and smiling as if she doesn't have a care in the world. In another, there are toys sprawled out across the room, her hair and clothes are disheveled and she gives a blank stare as her daughter plays beside her.



"The truth is, both of these pictures represent my life depending on the day," DiVincenzo wrote. "I would only ever comfortably share one of these realities though and that's the problem. The only thing more exhausting than having these conditions is pretending daily that I don't."

