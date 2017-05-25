Mexican Tarahumara woman wins ultramarathon in sandals

A Tarahumara woman won a 50 km. race while wearing sandals. (Facebook photo) (Photo: Que Todo Tehuacán Se Entere, Custom)

A Tarahumara woman is going viral after a photo surfaced on Facebook of her at a podium after winning a 50 km. race.

According to El País, the Ultra Trail Cerro Rojo race took place in Puebla, Mexico earlier this month.

María Lorena Ramírez, 22, reportedly beat out 500 athletes from a dozen different countries to win the race while wearing sandals and a skirt.

Ramírez is from the Tarahumara mountains in Chihuahua. The Tarahumara people are known for being excellent runners and traditionally wearing sandals, called huaraches, to run.

According to the Facebook post, Ramirez won the race without a hydration belt, compression sleeves or other modern running tools. It took her seven hours and three minutes.

The BBC also reported that the Tarahumara see running "as a fine art," and many consume corn beer, which is high in carbohydrates, to stay hydrated.

Ramírez won 6,000 pesos in the race.

