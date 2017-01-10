Man gets $128 ticket for warming up car in driveway

Frost on car windscreen outside house, close-up (Thinkstock) (Photo: Lucy Claxton)

(NEWSER) – A Michigan man is fuming after he left his car running in a driveway — and got a ticket.

"Every person warms up their car," Nick Taylor tells WDIV. "We live in Michigan!"

Taylor, 24, left the car idling unlocked at his girlfriend's house on a frigid morning last week. When he returned a few minutes later, he spied the $128 ticket for leaving a vehicle unattended. Taylor posted a photo of the ticket on his Facebook page and railed against the "dip----" Roseville police officer who left it there for "wasting the taxpayer's money." (He later "retracted" the insult.)

The post has been shared nearly 14,000 times, but Police Chief James Berlin wasn't backing down, saying you can't leave vehicles running.

"This is purely a public safety issue," he tells Fox 2. "You see it all the time, people hop in a running car and steal them. Something bad happens when that occurs." And because of the original insult, Berlin says he's not about to tear up the ticket.