Man charged with killing mother ordered held without bail

AP , WHAS 4:13 PM. EST January 02, 2018

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with fatally beating and stabbing his mother has been ordered held without bail and sent for a psychological evaluation.
    
Prosecutors say 26-year-old John Madulka hit 56-year-old Ellen Madulka 10 times with a metal object late Saturday night then stabbed her multiple times.
    
He was found at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts and taken to police headquarters for questioning. He was initially charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery.
    
A murder charge was added Tuesday.
    
A clinician said during Madulka's arraignment that he had been diagnosed with a mental illness and had not taken his medication for months. A judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.
    
Madulka's lawyer says his client is "tremendously sick" and "tremendously confused."
 

© 2018 Associated Press


