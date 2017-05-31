Man arrested with guns at Trump International Hotel

(Photo: File)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 43-year-old man with guns was arrested overnight Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel, according to D.C. police.

Police responded to the hotel around 1:50 a.m. after reports that a man had guns there. When they arrived, they found a handgun and a rifle in Bryan Moles’ car.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside home or business.

The investigation continues.

Police are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. about the incident.

