Man, 82, found dead in elevator after being stuck in it for a month, police say

Isaak Komisarchik (Photo: Inside Edition)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- The remains of an elderly man have been found inside an elevator in Colorado, where authorities believe he'd been trapped for a month.

Isaak Komisarchik, 82, was wearing pajamas when he disappeared from his Denver nursing home on July 5.

Sometime between then and July 31, when reports of a foul stench led to the discovery of his decomposing body, Komisarchik died.

Authorities told the Denver Post that despite having dementia, Komisarchik had the wherewithal to press the emergency button twice.

Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley said a criminal investigation confirmed Komisarchik pressed the button, which — per city code — must be monitored at all times.

One reason for the tragedy may have been the fact that the parking garage where the elevator was located was closed for maintenance.

However, "the elevator wasn’t inoperable,” Denver Police Department spokesman John White said. "How he got in there and when he got in there is obviously what we’re trying to figure out."

Police checked the elevator emergency calls and found the button was pressed twice the morning after Komisarchik disappeared.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Komisarchik’s family and friends," a spokesperson for the apartment complex's management company said.

He added that the elevator was not in use due to the renovation and that the management company is "continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident with local authorities."

Inside Edition