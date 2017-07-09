Man, 29, to serve jail time for having sex with 15-year-old bridesmaid he escorted down aisle

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A 29-year-old groomsman was recently convicted for having sex with a teen bridesmaid he escorted down the aisle during a Pennsylvania wedding last year.

John Sylvester Young was charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors after he allegedly had sex with the 15-year-old in September 2016, according to reports.

Young was paired off with the teen bridesmaid for the wedding and the two continued to spend time together during the reception, according to the NYDailyNews.

Young offered the teen alcoholic drinks at the reception and flirted and touched her.

The pair then had sex at the hotel where the wedding party spent the night, according to The Tribune-Democrat.

In November, the teen was reportedly diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease and she told police she had not been sexually active with anyone outside of Young.

A relative of the 15-year-old, who also attended the wedding, approached Young in October and he allegedly admitted to the act.

Young allegedly confessed to police that the teen sent him nude pictures through Snapchat after he asked for them as well.

Young was sentenced and will serve 11 to 23 months in jail followed by 5 years of probation.

Inside Edition